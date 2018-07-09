- ITV Report
Jeremy Hunt replaces Johnson as Foreign Secretary with Matt Hancock taking over as Health Secretary
Theresa May has moved to shore up her position following the shock resignation of Boris Johnson with the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as the new Foreign Secretary.
Johnson plunged the Government into crisis after he announced he was quitting with a scathing denunciation of her Brexit plans, saying they would leave the UK a "colony" of the European Union.
His dramatic departure was the second resignation of a Cabinet "big beast" in less than 24 hours, after Brexit Secretary David Davis walked out late on Sunday.
The two resignations piled more pressure on Theresa May, and led to Downing Street insisting she would fight any attempt to unseat her through a vote of no confidence by Tory MPs.
In Theresa May's latest Cabinet reshuffle, Matt Hancock replaces Jeremy Hunt as Health and Social Care Secretary, with Jeremy Wright replacing him as Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, Downing Street said.
Geoffrey Cox has replaced Jeremy Wright as Attorney General.
Brexit minister Steve Baker also left the Government, while Chris Green quit his position as an unpaid parliamentary aide at the Department for Transport.
Mr Hunt moves to the Foreign Office from the Department of Health and Social Care after having secured a £20 billion-a-year funding increase for the NHS.