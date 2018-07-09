Jeremy Hunt replaces Johnson as Foreign Secretary with Matt Hancock taking over as Health Secretary

Theresa May has moved to shore up her position following the shock resignation of Boris Johnson with the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as the new Foreign Secretary.

Johnson plunged the Government into crisis after he announced he was quitting with a scathing denunciation of her Brexit plans, saying they would leave the UK a "colony" of the European Union.

His dramatic departure was the second resignation of a Cabinet "big beast" in less than 24 hours, after Brexit Secretary David Davis walked out late on Sunday.

The two resignations piled more pressure on Theresa May, and led to Downing Street insisting she would fight any attempt to unseat her through a vote of no confidence by Tory MPs.