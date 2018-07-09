Johnson and Davis resignations ‘matters for Theresa May’

The resignation of two British cabinet ministers are matters for the Prime Minster Theresa May, a spokesperson for the Taoiseach has said.

The spokesperson made the comments following Boris Johnson’s resignation as UK Foreign Secretary.

His departure came within hours of Brexit Secretary David Davis quitting his post.

The senior ministers’ resignations follow Mrs May’s announcement of an agreement over the UK government’s latest Brexit plan at Chequers.

While the Irish government welcomed Friday’s agreement, they said “a lot of work” remains, “particularly from the British side”.

“We welcome the fact that the British cabinet agreed collectively on detailed proposals for the future relationship between the European Union (EU) and Britain on Friday. And we look forward to seeing greater detail in the UK’s White Paper later this week,” the spokesperson said.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, particularly from the British side. Time is running out.