Labour MP Jared O’Mara apologises over offensive social media comments

Labour MP Jared O’Mara has said he is “ashamed of the man I was” as he apologised for sexist and homophobic comments he posted on social media.

The Sheffield Hallam MP was suspended from the Labour Party last year after a series of postings – many dating back over a number of years – came to light, but he was readmitted earlier this month after receiving a formal warning.

In an apologetic statement issued through the party on Monday, Mr O’Mara explained how he grew up “in an era when lad culture and prejudicial language were normalised” and how he repeated slurs which had been levelled at him “as a way of deflecting from my own low self-esteem and depression”.

The party’s national executive committee disputes panel ruled earlier this month that the case did not meet the threshold required to be referred for expulsion but that he should undergo mandatory training.

In his statement, Mr O’Mara, 36, said: “I am pleased that this matter is now resolved and that I can focus my attention fully on representing the people of Sheffield Hallam as their Labour MP.

“I regret that this has impacted upon them and will work hard to restore the faith they put in me at last year’s general election.

“I will also work hard with my Party colleagues to build a more equal society for all. I hope they will see that I have changed and give me a second chance.”