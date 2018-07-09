Man who ran over Chris Boardman’s mother was on phone before crash, court told

A driver who ran over and killed the mother of Olympic medallist Chris Boardman was on the phone to his wife seconds before the crash, a court has heard. Liam and Victoria Rosney, both 32, deny perverting the course of justice by deleting records of the calls, made seconds before Carol Boardman was hit by Mr Rosney’s car on July 16, 2016. Mr Rosney, of Welland Drive in Connah’s Quay, North Wales, denies causing her death by dangerous driving, as well as an alternative count of causing death by careless driving. On Monday, Mold Crown Court heard Mrs Boardman, 75, whose cyclist son Chris won gold at the 1992 Olympics, had suffered multiple injuries when she was hit by Mr Rosney’s Mitsubishi pick-up truck after falling from her bike.

The court heard phone provider records showed four calls between Mr Rosney and his wife in the run-up to the crash Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

John Philpotts, prosecuting, said Mrs Boardman, a keen cyclist, had been hit by the vehicle on a mini-roundabout at the junction of Mold Road and Ffordd Llanarth in Connah’s Quay and later died in hospital. Mr Philpotts said: “It’s the prosecution case that Liam Rosney had time to see Mrs Boardman and to stop in time to avoid driving over her as he did, but he clearly did neither of those things.” Mr Philpotts told the court phone provider records showed four calls between Mr Rosney and his wife in the run-up to the crash, with the last one terminated four seconds before the crash is calculated to have happened. But the calls did not appear on the log of his phone handset, which was recovered by police from Mrs Rosney, who arrived at the scene after the crash. When Mrs Rosney’s phone was seized by police in November 2016, all calls from the date of the collision and before had been deleted from the call log.

Carol Boardman was a keen cyclist Credit: North Wales Police/PA