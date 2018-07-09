Marine Le Pen to appeal withholding of party funds

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says she will appeal a decision to withhold payment of a public subsidy which she says will kill her party.

Speaking on BFMTV, the head of the National Rally party, formerly known as the National Front, said the appeal would be lodged on Monday, but noted it would not suspend the decision to withhold the funds.

Ms Le Pen said the two judges who made the ruling had decided to withhold 2 million euro (£1.77 million), nearly half of a 4.5 million euro (£4 million) subsidy the party was allocated for 2018.

She described the decision as “a real coup d’etat”.

The move came amid an investigation into whether funds for European Parliament assistants were misused.

Ms Le Pen denies any wrongdoing.