Meghan in Ralph Lauren and Kate in McQueen for Louis’s christening

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a sleek and stylish olive green Ralph Lauren dress and Stephen Jones hat for Prince Louis’ christening.

Meghan’s ensemble featured a boatneck neckline as did her Givenchy wedding gown.

It was Meghan’s first time at a royal baptism, and she arrived holding the hand of her new husband the Duke of Sussex, and giggled as she chatted to the Archbishop of Canterbury, who married the pair in May.