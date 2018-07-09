Mother of eight-week-old baby who was given Danone Aptamil milk calls for more action after two hospital visits

A mother who says she had to take her eight-week-old baby to hospital twice after feeding him Danone's Aptamil milk formula, is calling for more action from the company.

Emma Hayes is among hundreds of parents who have complained the new Aptamil baby milk formula is making infants ill.

They report their babies as being sick and suffering from diarrhea having drunk the milk.

Speaking to ITV News Ms Hayes said: "They [Danone] need to do the responsible thing and take the product off the market until it's revisited and done through more clinical trials."