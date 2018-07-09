PM denies ‘betrayal’ over Brexit amid Tory heckling in Commons

Conservative in-fighting broke out in the Commons as Theresa May was forced to deny the Chequers agreement was a “betrayal” over Brexit. Peter Bone faced shouts of “shame” and “nonsense” from Tory colleagues as he outlined how activists in his Wellingborough constituency refused to campaign at the weekend as they felt “betrayed” over what emerged from the Cabinet summit. Mrs May said she was “very sorry” the activists did not feel able to campaign, before adding: “This is not a betrayal.” The exchanges came in the Commons as Mrs May faced MPs to update them about Brexit in the wake of the resignations of Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Mr Bone said: “On Saturday mornings I lead the listening team in Wellingborough. “We have an hour’s meeting where we talk about national and local politics and then we go out and campaign for two hours. “This week, the activists were so disappointed about what had happened at Chequers.” Mr Bone was heckled as he added: “They said they were betrayed and they asked, ‘Why do we go out each and every Saturday to support the Conservative Party and get MPs elected?’ “For the first time in over 10 years, that group refused to go out and campaign. “What would the Prime Minister say to them?” Mrs May replied: “Can I say first of all I’m very sorry his activists did not feel able to go out and campaign – I would hope they would campaign for their excellent Member of Parliament and win support for him on the doorsteps. “This is not a betrayal. We will end free movement, we will end the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, we will stop sending vast sums of money to the European Union every year, we will come out of the Common Agricultural Policy, we will come out of the Common Fisheries Policy.

