Police Ombudsman probes death in custody in Belfast

The Police Ombudsman’s Office is investigating the death of a man in PSNI custody.

A 26-year-old man died suddenly at Musgrave police station in Belfast in the early hours of Monday.

He had been arrested on Sunday evening following an incident at a bar in the Antrim Road area of the city.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly has expressed concern over the death.

“I am deeply concerned to learn about the death of a 26-year-old man in police custody and I extend my sympathies and thoughts to his family at this time,” he said.

A PSNI spokesman said the man was arrested at around 9.30pm.