Police under pressure in busiest summer since 2012 Olympics

Rank-and-file police officers are “barely” coping as they face the busiest summer since the Olympics, a federation leader has warned. Forces across the UK are under increased pressure, with England World Cup games, the visit by US President Donald Trump and the massive counter-terrorism investigation after the latest Novichok poisoning in Wiltshire. Bosses will be planning a beefed up police presence when the national team plays Croatia on Wednesday, following a handful of obnoxious scenes after England’s victory against Sweden on Saturday, including a London Ambulance emergency response car being smashed up near London Bridge.

When asked if rank-and-file officers were coping with the pressure, Simon Kempton, deputy treasurer of the Police Federation, said: “They are, but barely. “This summer is busier than any summer since the Olympics because of the confluence of various things – the Trump visit, Salisbury and the World Cup, and there are festivals where you need a police presence to keep people safe. “Then there’s day-to-day policing which is in danger of being forgotten. “Not only is it difficult to get time off, it’s increasingly difficult to get normal rest days. “Most forces have cancelled rest days in the run up to the Trump visit. “Any job has its pressures and that’s why your days off are so important because it’s like a pressure release valve. “When our members are denied these days off, the pressure on them builds and builds. “With the England game on Wednesday – and it happened when we beat Sweden – that outpouring of emotion when you’ve got a large group of people in drink, you get a mob mentality, so when one person starts doing something a bit daft, you get one-upmanship. “Your average Wednesday evening you would normally police with relatively low numbers. “What’s going to be different here is we’re going to need an increased police presence because you know the possibility of disorder is going to be heightened. “It happened on Saturday and we won the game, imagine if we lost?” Forces across the country received record numbers of 999 calls over the weekend, with West Midlands dealing with its highest ever number in 24 hours – 3,276 calls.

