Rescuers search for dozens still missing after 100 die in Japan floods

Rescuers were hard at work searching for dozens still missing in south-western Japan on Monday after heavy rain caused flooding and mudslides. Residents returning to their homes were left speechless and unsure where to start the recovery and clean-up due to the extent of the damage. At least 100 people died or are presumed dead, with more than 60 still unaccounted for, most of them in the hardest-hit Hiroshima area.

Rescuers search for missing people in Kumano town, Hiroshima prefecture. Credit: Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News/AP

Seiji Toda was shocked and helpless when he saw his restaurant, which he opened nearly 40 years ago, filled with mud heaped about a yard (1m) from the floor. Tables, covered with clean white tablecloths before he left, were all mud-covered, chairs thrown to the floor. He told TBS television:“I had never seen anything like this.” Right next to his restaurant were heaps of broken trees and other debris. Several cars were still half buried in the mud.

Many towns have turned into lakes and authorities are working to move residents from the area. Credit: Kyodo News/AP

Authorities have warned that landslides could strike even after rain subsides as the area has been affected by rainfall and flooding since late last week. Military paddle boats have taken dozens of people from the roofs of their homes destroyed by the flooding and many towns have turned into lakes as rivers have overflowed.

73,000 troops and emergency workers are being dispatched to expand the search for missing people. Credit: Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News/AP

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that 87 people were confirmed dead and 13 others were without vital signs when they were found. This figure has since risen with 100 people presumed dead and many more injured or missing. Prime Minsiter Shinzo Abe said the rescue teams are doing their "upmost" as the government is dispatching 73,000 troops and emergency workers to expand the search. An emergency task force has been set up with troops, firefighters, police and other disaster relief on hand to help residents.

Emergency rescue teams recover the body of a flood victim in Hiroshima. Credit: Haruka Nuga/AP

The Japan Meteorological Agency said three hours of rainfall in one area in Kochi prefecture reached an accumulated 10.4in (26.3cm), the highest since such records started in 1976. Restaurant owner Mr Toda said he took precautions because of his fresh memory of flooding four years ago that killed more than 70 in Hiroshima. Others were caught off guard. “It gives me a chill thinking what could have happened,” said Eiko Yamane on Sunday as she recalled realising how suddenly water was reaching the tyres of the car she was driving. She was able to escape.

Elderly people from a nursing home take shelter following heavy rain, in Soja, Okayama prefecture Credit: Takaki Yajima/Kyodo News/AP