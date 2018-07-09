Sterling falls sharply as Boris Johnson joins David Davis and quits

Sterling fell sharply on Monday afternoon on the news that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has quit, just hours after Brexit Secretary David Davis also threw in the towel. Mr Johnson’s resignation sent the pound tumbling into the red, down 0.1% against both the dollar and euro at 1.32 and 1.12 respectively in afternoon trade. The British currency had been riding high earlier in the session after Mr Davis resigned, with traders interpreting his departure as increasing the chances of a so-called “soft Brexit”.

Boris Johnson’s resignation sent the pound tumbling into the red Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

But the departure of Mr Johnson plunges Prime Minister Theresa May into a fresh leadership crisis. Connor Campbell, financial analyst at SpreadEx, said: “With that being two Cabinet resignations in less than 24 hours, the pound began to fret about the chances of a formal challenge to Theresa May’s leadership from inside the Tory party, and the subsequent potential for another general election. “To be fair to sterling, however, it avoided falling off a cliff like it might well have done, instead producing a more measured reaction to the day’s twists and turns.”

David Davis warned that the UK is giving ‘too much away, too easily’ in the Brexit talks Credit: Victoria Jones/PA