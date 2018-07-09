Theresa May urges Tory backbenchers to keep Jeremy Corbyn out of power

Theresa May raised the prospect of a Jeremy Corbyn-led government to appeal for Tory unity on Brexit.

Addressing the backbench 1922 Committee, the Prime Minister said the alternative to the party coming together could be a left wing Labour administration.

Solicitor General Robert Buckland said: “She talked about Corbyn, she talked about the alternative which is delivering the country to the sort of government that I don’t think people have voted for and certainly any Conservative voter would be repelled by.”

Asked if the PM lives to fight another day after the meeting, Mr Buckland said: “Oh, definitely. I think she is strengthened by all of this.

“I think it helps her. What she said, I think the most striking remark was ‘to lead is to decide’.”