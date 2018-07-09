Tory fury over lack of protections for NI veterans

Conservative MPs have warned they will “harry” the Government over the “betrayal” of military veterans after their bid to protect them from fresh investigations was branded “dangerous” by a minister. Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley told Tory backbenchers that their proposal for a 20-year time limit on reopening cases involving former members of the armed forces who served in Northern Ireland would “undermine the rule of law”. More than 30 Tory MPs supported the proposal although it was later withdrawn “very reluctantly” by former defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon, partly due to opposition from Northern Ireland MPs over its current drafting.

But the Government was warned in no uncertain terms over the strength of feeling among some Tory MPs about the need for change. Former defence minister Mark Francois told the Commons: “We’re going to keep coming back, debate after debate, motion after motion, and we’re going to harry this Government on behalf of those veterans until they do the right thing and provide some protection for those people who protected us.” Johnny Mercer, a former army officer and now MP for Plymouth Moor View, said he felt “personal shame” over the issue before adding: “I feel like I’m part of a Government that is essentially promoting a cowards’ charter when it comes to looking after our servicemen and women.” The Tory MP also said: “I cannot tell you, or I don’t have the words to express, the utter betrayal of this place and currently this Government of those who have served, and I want to see it end.” Closing the debate, Sir Michael welcomed Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson’s earlier announcement that a team has been established in the Ministry of Defence to consider proposals to protect armed forces veterans from prosecution for historical allegations, also known as a statute of limitations. But Sir Michael added: “I would give (Ms Bradley) this warning… this House will not now rest on this matter. “She said, I think, this was the wrong vehicle – it may well be the wrong vehicle but it is for the Government to find the right vehicle to act on the views that have been expressed tonight and to see finally that justice is done to those who served to protect us.” Sir Michael had tabled his amendment to the Northern Ireland Budget (No 2) Bill. It aimed to stop public money being used to fund historical prosecutions of former service personnel in Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Karen Bradley Credit: Victoria Jones/PA