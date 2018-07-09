Ultimatum to May: Drop Chequers plan or resign

With the resignations in the past 24 hours of two of Theresa May's four most senior ministers - Boris Johnson as foreign secretary, and David Davis as Brexit secretary - something very important died.

But it is not clear whether what has been snuffed out is Theresa May's Brexit plan or Theresa May's leadership of the Conservative Party.

That at least is what Tory Brexiter MPs tell me.

Like Davis and Johnson, they see her Brexit proposal - to permanently be governed by EU rules for the making of goods and food, and also to collect EU tariffs at our borders - as a betrayal of the 17.4m people who voted to leave the EU.