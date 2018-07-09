University of Roehampton to offer eSports scholarship

A London university is launching what it claims to be the UK’s first scholarship for students who showcase skills in eSports.

The University of Roehampton has announced that like its other sports scholarships, it will now offer scholarships to those who demonstrate aptitude in the field of competitive gaming.

The new scheme, which will become part of the university’s Sport Roehampton scholarships programme, will be offered to 10 students enrolling in 2019, with applications expected from September this year.

eSports is the activity of competitive video gaming and has grown exponentially in recent years, with well-known games such as Call of Duty now hosting live competitions in sold-out arenas for multi-million-pound prizes.