- ITV Report
-
What the papers say – July 9
A rescue operation to return 12 Thai boys from a flooded cave, the death of a woman exposed to Novichok in Wiltshire and the latest on Brexit are at the top of the agenda for Monday’s papers.
Police launched a murder inquiry after Dawn Sturgess died 10 days after she was exposed to the nerve agent in Salisbury, the Daily Mail reports.
The Daily Mirror also leads with the death of Ms Sturgess, a 44-year-old mother-of-three.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, who leads an influential group of Eurosceptic MPs, has written in the Daily Telegraph saying he will vote against the Prime Minister’s Brexit plans.
The Independent reports that Theresa May faces a leadership challenge amid anger from some MPs over the strategy agreed by Cabinet.
In a later edition, The Times leads with David Davis’s resignation, saying his departure has sparked a Cabinet “crisis”.
Meanwhile before the turmoil, The Daily Express said Theresa May had called on the EU to start negotiating seriously on a deal.
The Metro says rising water levels forced Thai authorities to launch the perilous rescue mission, which also makes the front of the Financial Times.
The i and Guardian report on the joy and relief as the first four boys emerged from the cave.
And The Sun has spoken to Sir Geoff Hurst ahead of England’s World Cup semi-final clash with Croatia.