Who will replace David Davis as Brexit Secretary?

David Davis’s resignation as Brexit Secretary leaves a major position in Theresa May’s Government vacant. So, who could replace him?

Michael Gove The Environment Secretary is a prominent Brexiteer and – hours before Mr Davis’s resignation – on Sunday urged fellow Tories to get behind the Prime Minister and her Brexit plan agreed at a Chequers summit on Friday. Mr Gove would likely be a contender in any future leadership contest, which could influence his decision on whether to spearhead Mrs May’s plans for Brexit.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said defending Mrs May's Brexit plan was like 'polishing a turd'. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson The Foreign Secretary backed the proposals at Chequers despite claiming that defending the plans during the meeting was like “polishing a turd”. Like Mr Gove – who infamously made a rival bid for the leadership after the referendum – Mr Johnson has long been suspected of aiming to lead the party and be prime minister. Backing Mrs May’s proposals could affect his support among Eurosceptic backbenchers.

Aylesbury MP David Lidington is Theresa May’s de facto deputy Credit: PA

David Lidington The Cabinet Secretary is effectively Mrs May’s deputy and has previously held the position of Europe Minister in the Foreign Office. The MP for Aylesbury campaigned to remain in the European Union. A former justice secretary, Mr Lidington took over as Cabinet chief from Damian Green after he was sacked over a computer porn scandal.

Tory MP for Worcester Robin Walker Credit: Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA

Robin Walker The MP for for Worcester is one of two ministers left in post at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) after the resignations of Mr Davis, his deputy Steve Baker and the reported departure of Suella Braverman. Mr Walker campaigned for Remain in the referendum.

Lord Callanan Credit: PA