Why David Davis quit - and how his departure may unseat the PM

I said on Thursday that David Davis had serious reservations about a Brexit plan which - although he is the Brexit Secretary - he felt he had too little role in drafting.

In particular, he was unhappy about the enduring role for the European Court of Justice in defining the meaning of the rules and regulations relating to the goods we make and buy and the food we produce and consume, which the Prime Minister is poised to propose to the rest of the EU.

I made the analogy with a Chancellor of the Exchequer whose budget had been drafted by the prime minister, not him or her - and said if that happened that Chancellor would quit.

So I said there was a strong probability Davis would resign. And so it has come to pass.

But his resignation letter, is by the standards of most such letters, astonishingly savage of a central element of the government's work - and in this case the most important policy of this or perhaps any government, how to extricate the UK from the EU.

Davis says there have been many occasions when he disagreed with her office's approach to Brexit, revealing explicitly for the first time that the biggest Brexit decisions have been taken by her and her main adviser, Olly Robbins, not by him as the ostensibly relevant minister.

So for example he disagreed with "accepting the Commission's sequencing of negotiations, through to the language on Northern Ireland in the December Joint Report".

But in the past he bit his lip and "accepted collective responsibility".

No longer.

He says "the current trend of policy and tactics" makes it "less and less likely" that May would deliver "on the mandate of the [EU] referendum and on our manifesto commitment to leave the Customs Union and the Single Market".

Ouch. Times two.

Davis continues that she has abandoned what he regarded as a firm commitment in February that the UK would have the right to diverge from all EU regulations, that she delayed the formulation of policy for life after Brexit too long, and that the backstop proposal for keeping open the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic omits "strict conditions I requested".

Here is one of his devastating attacks: "the general direction of policy will leave us in at best a weak negotiating position and possibly an inescapable one".

Which takes him to the plan agreed on Friday by the Cabinet: "In my view" he says "the inevitable consequence of the proposed policies will be to make the supposed control by Parliament illusory rather than real...The 'common rule book' policy hands control of large swathes of our economy to the EU ad is certainly not returning control of our laws in any real sense".

Worse still, he fears that the EU will now ask for an even greater erosion of UK sovereignty.