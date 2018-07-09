World Cup showdown could cause doubles trouble at Wimbledon

World Cup tensions could boil over at Wimbledon, where Britain’s Dominic Inglot and his Croatian partner Franko Skugor are competing in the men’s doubles. The pair, who are big football fans, will both be hoping their home nation triumphs in Wednesday’s semi-final. If England fail to deliver in the World Cup clash, Inglot joked that he could end up taking out his frustration on his partner.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, the 32-year-old said: “We’ll see.. I might end up hitting a serve directly at him. Like, oh, whoopsie.” He added: “I think it would be good to watch it together. “I’ve just got a feeling Franko is going to be really relaxed and chilled, I’m going to be up in his face. “Let’s see how he handles that.”

England fans on centre court at Wimbledon Credit: Nigel French/PA