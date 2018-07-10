American Airlines to stop using plastic straws

American Airlines has said it will stop using plastic straws and drink stirs and replace them with biodegradable alternatives.

The world’s biggest airline said that starting this month in its airport lounges it will serve drinks with straw and wood stir sticks and begin moving to what it called eco-friendly flatware.

American said that in November on board planes it will replace plastic stir sticks with ones made from bamboo.

The airline said the moves will eliminate more than 71,000 pounds of plastic a year.