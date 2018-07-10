Art school ‘will be rebuilt’ as work begins to dismantle fire-damaged building

Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh building will be rebuilt, its director has said, as work starts to dismantle parts of the fire-ravaged structure.

Experts ruled that sections of the famous building had to be demolished on safety grounds after flames tore through the Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed art school on the night of Friday June 15.

The fire, which spread to nearby properties including the O2 ABC, came amid a major restoration project inside the Mackintosh building following a large fire in 2014.

A debate around the building’s future and the possibility of moving it to another site have been put forward by some architects but GSA director Professor Tom Inns told The Guardian: “We’re going to rebuild the Mackintosh building.

“There’s been a huge amount of speculation about what should happen with the site and quite rightly so, but from our point of view and that of the city of Glasgow, it is critically important that the building comes back as the Mackintosh building.”

He added: “The building is insured and we’re confident that we can rebuild the building based on that.”

Unstable masonry on the south side of the building was the first to be removed on Tuesday, with the work expected to take several weeks.

Structural engineers David Narro Associates and contractor Reigart drew up a detailed plan for the work which includes dismantling areas “brick by brick” with removed parts to be moved into storage.