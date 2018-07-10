Australian rangers trap big crocodile near tourist spot

Wildlife rangers in northern Australia said they have trapped a 4.7-metre (15ft) saltwater crocodile, the largest they have ever caught in the Katherine River. The crocodile was captured in a region popular with tourists that is considered relatively safe from the killer predators. Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife said it had trapped the 600kg (1,300lb) reptile more than 300 kilometres (185 miles) from the ocean and only 30 kilometres (19 miles) downstream from Katherine Gorge, a major tourist attraction outside the Northern Territory town of Katherine.

Tourists swim, canoe and take cruises in the gorge among freshwater crocodiles, a different species that are small, timid and rarely harm humans. Mid-year is the peak tourist season. Ranger John Burke said authorities had been hunting the large crocodile in the area for a decade. “We’ve called it a lot of things over the years because it’s been so hard to catch,” Mr Burke said. “On record, this is the biggest saltwater crocodile removed from the Katherine management zone,” he added, referring to the part of the river where saltwater crocodiles, a protected species, are trapped because they are too close to human populations. Northern Territory-based crocodile expert Grahame Webb said saltwater crocodiles, also known as estuarine crocodiles, were heading further upstream into fresh water river systems as their population has boomed since they were protected by federal law in 1971. While large crocodiles are territorial, Mr Webb suspected the trapped reptile had moved to and from the area where it was caught during the past 10 years.

The large crocodile after it was captured Credit: NT Department of Tourism and Culture via AP