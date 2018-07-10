Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon reportedly found dead

The boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon has reportedly been found dead. The body of Aaron Armstrong, 25, is said to have been discovered at a house in Blyth, Northumberland, on Tuesday. On Monday, he had posted an emotional tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of the pair together, he wrote: “Just wish I could cuddle you all day miss you so much man Sophie not a minute goes by with out your gorgeous smile being a picture in my mind everyday we spent together was so amazing I need them days back. I love you princess.” A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 12.20pm today (July 10) police received a report from the ambulance service that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property on Furnace Road in Bebside, Blyth. “There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.” Gradon, 32, was found dead at her parents’ address in Ponteland, Northumberland, reportedly by her boyfriend.

