Charles praises ‘dignity and humanity’ at Western Balkans summit

The Prince of Wales has praised the “dignity and humanity” of people who have lost loved ones during the Balkans war for focusing on reconciliation and forgiveness.

Charles welcomed some families whose relatives are still missing from the 1990s conflicts at a Clarence House reception after the Western Balkans Summit on Tuesday.

“Their dignity and humanity is a lesson to us all, and a reminder that reconciliation is not simply a theoretical abstract concept,” he said.

Charles compared their situation to those of the Irish Troubles during which his great uncle, Lord Mountbatten, was murdered in a bomb attack.

“Ever since that fateful day I have been determined to pursue the long, hard road to lasting reconciliation,” Charles said.

“I firmly believe that in the Western Balkans, just as on the island of Ireland, only meaningful reconciliation offers the assurance that our children and grandchildren will not endure the same agonies as the generations before them, but can instead enjoy prosperity and security.”