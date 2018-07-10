China lets Nobel widow leave for Berlin after house arrest

Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, has arrived in Germany after being freed from house arrest after eight years.

She landed at Berlin’s Tegel airport and was taken away by car soon after she got off the plane.

Ms Liu was placed under house arrest in 2010 after her husband was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

During an earlier stopover in Helsinki, Finland, she was seen spreading her arms and grinning widely.

The release of Liu Xia, who was never charged with any crime, results from years of campaigning by Western governments and activists and comes before the one-year anniversary on Friday of Liu Xiaobo’s death.

Liu’s 11-year prison sentence and his wife’s subsequent detention in her home had become glaring symbols of the authoritarian government’s determination to prevent the couple from becoming an inspiration to other Chinese.