Council worker’s new-found fame as Harry Kane lookalike

A council worker has embraced his new-found fame as Harry Kane’s doppelganger. Danny McLaughlin says he gets stopped in the street by people mistaking him for the England footballer and has even missed trains because ‘fans’ are begging him for a picture. The 26-year-old, who lives in West London, told Press Association he has even found himself at the centre of attention in pubs while revellers chant ‘Harry’.

Danny McLaughlin with friend Julia Talbot Credit: Danny McLaughlin

He said: “It’s bizarre. “I didn’t think I looked anything like him to begin with but now I’m wondering if I do. “At first when I heard people talking about Harry Kane I would look behind me to see if he had been spotted nearby, but they were talking about me.” The comparisons began a few years ago after his brother Jack saw the resemblance. As Kane became more prominent, so did the number of people noticing the “uncanny” likeness with Mr McLaughlin. He said: “Since the World Cup it’s been mad, I’ve been stopped in the street by people saying I look like him and others think I actually am him. “They still want pictures even though they know it’s not him. I’ve missed trains because people want a picture.”

Danny McLaughlin and his brother Jack Credit: Danny McLaughlin