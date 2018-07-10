Dame Kelly Holmes and Mary Berry at Wimbledon for women’s quarter-finals

Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes and culinary queen Mary Berry are among the stars at Wimbledon on women’s quarter-final day. They will be joined in the Royal Box on Centre Court by former world number one Billie Jean King, actress Vanessa Redgrave and Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, as the competition heats up.

Dame Kelly Holmes will also be in the Royal Box Credit: Nigel French/PA

Serena Williams, who is eyeing up her eighth Wimbledon singles title, will play second on the tournament’s premier court, taking on Italy’s Camila Giorgi for a place in the final four. The 36-year-old is playing in her fourth tournament since giving birth to daughter Olympia in October.

