Death crash driver’s policeman father ‘tried to stop officers’ questions’

The policeman father of a driver who killed Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Chris Boardman’s mother in a crash tried to stop officers questioning his daughter-in-law at work, a court has heard. Carol Boardman, 75, suffered multiple injuries when she was hit by the Mitsubishi pick-up truck driven by Liam Rosney, 32, after falling from her bicycle in Connah’s Quay, North Wales, in July 2016. A trial at Mold Crown Court has heard Mr Rosney was on the phone to his wife, Victoria, 32, just four seconds before the fatal collision, on a mini-roundabout on Mold Road.

The couple are alleged to have deleted mobile phone call records Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

The couple are alleged to have deleted call records from their phones after the crash. Giving evidence on Tuesday, Detective Sergeant Laura Griffiths said she and two other officers had gone to the couple’s home on Welland Drive in Connah’s Quay on November 22 2016 to seize Mrs Rosney’s phone, but the house was empty. She said she rang Mrs Rosney who told her she was at work, at Moneysupermarket in Ewloe, and would need to ask whether she could leave to return. About 10 minutes after speaking to her, the officers received a call from Peter Rosney, Mr Rosney’s father. Mark Rhind, defending Mrs Rosney, asked Ms Griffiths if she knew Peter Rosney was a senior police officer in North Wales. She said: “I’m aware he is a police officer, yes.” She confirmed that during the phone conversation he gave her his opinions about what the officers could and could not do. Mr Rhind said: “He was clearly of the view you could not go to her place of work?” She replied: “That’s what he said to us.”

