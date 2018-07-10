Death toll rises as heavy rain causes flooding and mudslides in Japan

More than 150 people have died after heavy rainfall caused flooding and mudslides in south-western Japan. Rescuers are searching for more than 50 unaccounted for people in and around the hardest hit Hiroshima area. Work under the scorching sun was hampered by mud and heat, and shipments of relief goods were delayed by damaged roads and transportation systems, especially in areas isolated by the disaster.

Rescuers use a drone during a search operation for missing people Credit: Kyodo News via AP

“No water, food, nothing gets here,” Ichiro Tanabe, a 73-year-old Kure resident, told the Mainichi newspaper. “We are going to be all dried up if we continue to be isolated.” Some of the thousands of residents who had been evacuated, including some rescued from their rooftops, began cleaning up after the rain stopped Monday. Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said the government set up a taskforce and was spending 2 billion yen (£13.6 million) to hasten deliveries of supplies and other support for evacuation centres and residents in the region. Earlier on Tuesday, the Self-Defence Force ferried seven oil trucks from Hiroshima to Kure, a major industrial city whose 226,000 residents were cut off from the rest of the prefecture due to the disaster.

A roof of a house is left in the middle of a road in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, western Japan Credit: Yohei Nishimura/Kyodo News via AP