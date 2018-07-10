Distillery apologises for selling limited edition ‘Novichok’ vodka

A distillery has apologised after developing a 75% proof vodka named after the toxic nerve agent Novichok. Bristol Dry Gin advertised the product on its Facebook page on Saturday – three days after a major incident was declared in the Wiltshire town of Amesbury. Emergency services were called to Muggleton Road on June 30 after Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley were found unwell. Tests later confirmed that they had been exposed to the Novichok nerve agent. Ms Sturgess, a mother-of-three, died on Sunday.

The distillery said that it had received a “flood of enquiries” about the vodka, which was released following the release from hospital of Sergei and Yulia Skripal. In posts on Facebook and Instagram, Bristol Dry Gin wrote: “Our new limited edition vodka is out! Set at 75%, this smooth drinking spirit is no laughing matter. “Available as a 35cl bottle, perfect for manbags and gym bottles, or as a pack of three 5cl minis, a great solution to body cavity searches. Get em from our web store or distillery.” The post was criticised by users on both social networks.

Police remain at the house in Muggleton Road in Amesbury, Wiltshire Credit: Steve Parsons/PA