Drake cheers on Serena Williams as she advances to last four at Wimbledon

Drake was part of a star-studded Centre Court crowd as Serena Williams made it through to the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The Canadian rapper, who reportedly dated the tennis star, was seen leaping to his feet in the stands as Williams took on Italian Camila Giorgi for a place in the final four.

Singer Justin Timberlake, who is performing shows at the O2 in London, was also pictured enjoying the action with wife Jessica Biel.

Williams, who is eyeing up her eighth Wimbledon singles title, is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.