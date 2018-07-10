Family of Shakira Pellow release picture of schoolgirl in hospital bed in drugs warning

The mum of a 15-year-old girl who died in Cornwall have warned other teenagers about the dangers of taking drugs. The devastated family of Shakira Pellow who died after taking an "unknown-substance" have bravely shared a heartbreaking picture of the schoolgirl in the hospital just hours before she died in her mother's arms. Ms Pellow took what is thought to be a blue triangular tablet with a Lego Duplo logo on Friday night.

Mum Rita Hole and her partner Lee Butcher, of Camborne in Cornwall, said:

"We want to just get the word out to parents, grandparents, teenagers, anyone to become more aware of the effects of drugs. "They're not fun, they kill. We would not wish what we have been through over the past 48 hours on our worst enemy."

Speaking to Cornwall Live the family said they expected the young girl to pull though when they too the photograph but sadly she never did. Lee said: "It is the most awful picture and we discussed whether to release it or not. "However, we want to say to other teenagers, if you carry on taking this stuff, this is what’s going to happen to you. "Our Shakira is not coming back from this. This was her life and now it’s gone - it could easily be you."

Two girls and a boy, all aged 15, also suffered from toxic after-effects but have since been discharged from hospital The teen, who was just four months away from her 16th birthday, had to be resuscitated twice on the way to hospital on Friday, and was put in an induced coma on life support. But her organs failed and she died in her mother's arms after suffering a third heart attack, in the early hours of Saturday. In her last words friends revealed the frightened youngster told her friends that she "thought she was going to die" after taking what she thought was ecstasy.

