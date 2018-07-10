Football serving as a healer for Syrian amputee team

The Omayya Sports Club amputee team has been growing in numbers since its inception, bringing together people of all ages.

While millions of people watch the World Cup across the globe, football is serving as a healer for one particular community in Syria.

Many of the club's players have had their lives turned upside down by injuries suffered during Syria's deadly civil war.

Now, the group is bringing a sense of normality for these young men who have the opportunity to share their love of football.

The team may not be competing at the World Cup, but it certain contains some of the bravest players on the international stage.