Foreign dignitaries react to Boris Johnson’s resignation

Julie Bishop paid tribute to the former foreign secretary, saying “we will miss Boris”, however she also called for “stability and certainty” from the British Government.

Australia’s foreign minister was among the first international diplomats to react to Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile an official on the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla welcomed Mr Johnson’s departure, tweeting: “Good riddance.”

Ms Bishop discussed the resignation and its possible impact on relations between Australia and Britain during a press conference in Canberra on Tuesday.

“I developed a very close personal rapport with him, we worked closely together on many regional and global challenges and developed a strong friendship,” she said.

“What Australia wants to see is stability and certainty and we want to continue working with the UK Government on matters of concern to us and that includes a free trade agreement when the time is appropriate.”

Ms Bishop sidestepped a question on whether Theresa May’s “softer” Brexit approach that led to Mr Johnson’s resignation could make a free trade agreement with Australia unworkable.

She said: “It’s very early days. We are obviously watching the matter very closely, but we hope to be in a position to negotiate a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom after they’ve exited from the European Union.”

Ms Bishop declined to comment when asked if she thought Mr Johnson would be a good prime minister.

Mr Johnson had been due to meet a number of foreign ministers from western Balkan nations in London on Monday.

Kosovan foreign minister Behgjet Pacolli, who still attended the summit, thanked Mr Johnson for his “great help” in building relations between the countries.

“Thank you @BorisJohnson for your great help given to #Kosovo integration in the wider international community and the strengthening of Kosovo-GB relations,” he said on Twitter.