Former foreign secretary Lord Carrington dies aged 99

Tributes have been paid to former foreign secretary Lord Carrington of Upton, who has died at the age of 99. The last surviving member of Sir Winston Churchill’s post-war government, Peter Carrington famously resigned from Margaret Thatcher’s Cabinet in 1982 after taking responsibility for the Argentinian invasion of the Falkland Islands. He had previously chaired the Lancaster House talks in 1979 which led to the establishment of the state of Zimbabwe, and later served as secretary-general of Nato from 1984-88.

Lord Carrington was Margaret Thatcher’s first foreign secretary Credit: PA

The Eton-educated hereditary peer was a tank commander in the Grenadier Guards during the Second World War, winning the Military Cross in the North-Western Europe campaign. He took up his seat in the House of Lords in 1946 and went on to become the oldest and longest-serving member of Parliament’s second chamber. Downing Street described his death as “very sad news”, while Prime Minister Theresa May’s effective deputy, David Lidington, paid tribute to “a career given to public service”. Former prime minister David Cameron said: “Peter Carrington was a lovely man and a great public servant. “It was a huge honour having him to Chequers and listening to his stories of working with every Conservative leader from Winston Churchill onwards. Kindness and brilliance in equal measure; he’ll be deeply missed.”

