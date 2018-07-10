- ITV Report
George Clooney taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Sardinia
George Clooney has been taken to hospital in Sardinia after being involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle, according to hospital officials.
The 57-year-old was heading to a film set on Tuesday when Clooney's bike was hit by a car.
A private media firm said the accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.
The John Paul II hospital in Olbia said the actor was released later the same day.
A spokesman for the actor told the Press Association: “A car ( a Mercedes E SW) did not respect the right of way and hit him.
“George Clooney fell and slammed the windshield of the Mercedes.
“The car driver called the 112, the emergency number of Carabinieri, and they sent the Municipal Police, an ambulance and the Fire Dept.
“MRI was negative, and he is not seriously injured. George Clooney has already been discharged and he stays well.”
The actor is in Sardinia filming Catch 22, a TV adaptation of Joseph Heller’s book of the same name.
The miniseries will be his first television role since 2009, when he made his last appearance as Dr Doug Ross on ER.
Clooney, who resides in the UK, has a home on the Italian mainland, on Lake Como.