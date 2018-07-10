George Clooney taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Sardinia

George Clooney has been taken to hospital in Sardinia after being involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle, according to hospital officials.

The 57-year-old was heading to a film set on Tuesday when Clooney's bike was hit by a car.

A private media firm said the accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.

The John Paul II hospital in Olbia said the actor was released later the same day.

A spokesman for the actor told the Press Association: “A car ( a Mercedes E SW) did not respect the right of way and hit him.