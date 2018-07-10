Grenfell fire control room operator feared people were trapped on every floor

A control room operator feared there would be people trapped on every floor of Grenfell Tower as she passed on information to crews on the ground after being “inundated” with 999 calls.

Some of the first exchanges between the control room taking emergency calls from residents trapped by smoke and fire personnel on the ground were shown to the public inquiry into the blaze on Tuesday.

Watch manager at Dowgate Fire Station, Daniel Meyrick, was part of the first command unit mobilised to Grenfell Tower early in the morning of June 14 last year.

Upon arrival, Mr Meyrick heard a control room officer struggling to get through to those on the ground with urgent information about residents’ whereabouts due to “heavy radio traffic”.

He intercepted the message, and began relaying information about the emergency calls from residents, also known as fire survival guidance calls, to crews.

The transcript of a conversation between an operator and Mr Meyrick soon after he arrived on scene, shortly after 1.30am, was shown to the inquiry.

In it, the operator says they were being “inundated with calls” from residents unable to leave the tower due to smoke-logged lobbies and stairs.