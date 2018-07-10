- ITV Report
Fan who got Harry Maguire's face tattooed on his chest praised by England star
A football fan who got England defender Harry Maguire's face tattooed on his chest as a result of a bet has received the approval of the footballer himself.
Matt Benton took to Twitter prior to England's quarter final against Sweden, to promise "If @HarryMaguire93 scores against Sweden, he's face is getting tattooed on my chest!!".
Maguire went on to open the scoring for the Three Lions, who ran out 2-0 winners.
Benton reached out to Maguire on Twitter telling him the detail of the tattoo would come out once the "swell" of the tattoo had gone down.
The 25-year-old Leicester City star responded: "Can’t believe what I’m seeing ... Great effort DM me and I’ll sort out a signed England shirt from the lads."
Benton made the bet prior to Maguire giving England the lead in their match against Sweden on Saturday.