Fan who got Harry Maguire's face tattooed on his chest praised by England star

A football fan who got England defender Harry Maguire's face tattooed on his chest as a result of a bet has received the approval of the footballer himself.

Matt Benton took to Twitter prior to England's quarter final against Sweden, to promise "If @HarryMaguire93 scores against Sweden, he's face is getting tattooed on my chest!!".

Maguire went on to open the scoring for the Three Lions, who ran out 2-0 winners.