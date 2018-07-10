Advertisement ITV Report 10 July 2018 at 3:19pm In Pictures: Dazzling display marks 100 years of RAF Red Arrows flying over Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images The royal family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch an impressive flypast marking the RAF centenary. Sorry, this content isn't available on your device. The Red Arrows fly in formation over Buckingham Palace Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Eyes up as the younger royals crane their necks to watch the aircraft Credit: Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA RAF personnel within the grounds of Buckingham Palace form a message for the Queen Credit: Ministry of Defence/PA 22 RAF Typhoons formed the number 100 as they flew over the palace Credit: Steve Parsons/PA An RAF A400M Atlas above central London Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Tennis fans at Wimbledon had a good view of the spectacle Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Military helicopters were part of the display Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Chinooks from RAF Odiham during the flypast Credit: Ministry of Defence/PA From left, the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen, Duchess of Sussex, Duke of Sussex, Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge had a prime spot for the display Credit: Victoria Jones/PA The Prince of Wales with his brother and sister-in-law Credit: Victoria Jones/PA The Duchess of Cambridge took a break from her maternity leave to be at today’s events Credit: Victora Jones/PA Meghan was seen leaving the balcony with her hand on her husband’s back Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Red Arrows flying over Buckingham Palace Credit: Ministry of Defence/PA A view from inside the cockpit Credit: Ministry of Defence/PA RAF veterans were given a prime viewing spot Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA At nearby Horseguards, some of the RAF’s planes were on display for the veterans to view Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the presentation of a new Queen’s Colour to the Royal Air Force Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Sorry, this content isn't available on your device. Last updated Tue 10 Jul 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit