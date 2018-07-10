Advertisement

In Pictures: Irish eyes smile on Harry and Meghan as royals touch down in Dublin

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in Dublin for a two-day visit.

The trip marks their first official overseas tour as a married couple.

Meghan paid tribute to her Irish hosts with a stylish green Givenchy outfit Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

The royals were greeted by local dignitaries Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA
They then headed to Government Buildings, where they met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

The duke and duchess signed the visitor book Credit: Joe Giddens/PA
Meghan was clearly enjoying the visit Credit: Joe Giddens/PA
The couple sat down for talks with the Irish leader.. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA
… before heading off for their next engagement Credit: Joe Giddens/PA
Meghan departed with a wave Credit: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA
The duke and duchess later attended a summer party at the British Ambassador’s residence at Glencairn House Credit: Brian Lawless/PA
Eagle-eyed royal watchers noted Meghan had opted for an Emilia Wickstead black midi cocktail dress Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Meghan let her hair down for the occasion… Credit: Brian Lawless/PA
… exposing what fans identified as Birks ‘Muse’ citrine and diamond drop earrings Credit: Brian Lawless/PA
Harry addresses the gathering Credit: Brian Lawless/PA
Cheers! A toast welcomes the royals Credit: Brian Lawless/PA