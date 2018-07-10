Advertisement ITV Report 10 July 2018 at 7:39pm In Pictures: Irish eyes smile on Harry and Meghan as royals touch down in Dublin The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in Dublin for a two-day visit.The trip marks their first official overseas tour as a married couple. Meghan paid tribute to her Irish hosts with a stylish green Givenchy outfit Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Sorry, this content isn't available on your device. The royals were greeted by local dignitaries Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA They then headed to Government Buildings, where they met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Sorry, this content isn't available on your device. The duke and duchess signed the visitor book Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Meghan was clearly enjoying the visit Credit: Joe Giddens/PA The couple sat down for talks with the Irish leader.. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA … before heading off for their next engagement Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Meghan departed with a wave Credit: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA The duke and duchess later attended a summer party at the British Ambassador’s residence at Glencairn House Credit: Brian Lawless/PA Eagle-eyed royal watchers noted Meghan had opted for an Emilia Wickstead black midi cocktail dress Credit: Brian Lawless/PA Sorry, this content isn't available on your device. Sorry, this content isn't available on your device. Meghan let her hair down for the occasion… Credit: Brian Lawless/PA … exposing what fans identified as Birks ‘Muse’ citrine and diamond drop earrings Credit: Brian Lawless/PA Harry addresses the gathering Credit: Brian Lawless/PA Cheers! A toast welcomes the royals Credit: Brian Lawless/PA Last updated Tue 10 Jul 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit