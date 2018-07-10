Judge orders that east Belfast bonfire be reduced in size

A High Court judge has ordered that a controversial bonfire in east Belfast be reduced in size.

The pyre at Bloomfield Walkway is one of hundreds across Northern Ireland being built to be burned on July 11 as part of the annual Battle of the Boyne commemorations.

But it has caused controversy in recent years due to its proximity to houses.

This year the site of the bonfire was moved to be further from homes.

On Tuesday morning, Belfast City Council urged the bonfire builders to remove excess material, saying it had been measured and it was too tall.

The council applied to Belfast High Court for an injunction to force the Department for Infrastructure, which own the land the bonfire is built on, to reduce the height of the bonfire.

Mrs Justice Keegan directed the department to take immediate steps amid claims the controversial 80 pallet-high construction poses a serious threat to surrounding homes.

The order will apply unless any last-minute, community-based resolution is reached and agreed on before it is due to be lit on Wednesday night.

In a statement, a spokesman for Belfast City Council said the injunction also requires the department to remove all excess materials from the immediate vicinity of the existing bonfire.