Justice Minister enjoys donning budgie smugglers in back garden, MP claims

A Justice Minister enjoys donning his budgie smugglers and sitting in the back garden on a Sunday afternoon, an MP has claimed.

Conservative Johnny Mercer (Plymouth Moor View) made the comments about Rory Stewart as he raised concerns about drones flying over people’s land.

There were shouts of “What?” and laughter from the backbenches as Mr Mercer said: “I know (Mr Stewart) likes nothing more than donning his budgie smugglers and sitting in the back garden on a Sunday afternoon – drones can be a menace in that regard.”

Mr Mercer, who had earlier asked about Government action to tackle the use of drones over prisons, then said: “Can he confirm exactly what he’s doing and some of the measures he’s putting into place to combat drones in prison?”