Man, 23, appears in court charged with murder over Lowestoft stabbing

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was repeatedly stabbed.

Steven Butcher is accused of carrying out the fatal attack on 28-year-old Scott Tarrant in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

The defendant, of Ashfield Crescent in the town, appeared before Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, Suffolk Police said.

Police were called at around 11.15pm on Saturday to reports of a man with serious injuries at a property in Underwood Close.

Mr Tarrant was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, where he died.

A post-mortem examination found he died of multiple stab wounds, police said.