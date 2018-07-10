Man left baby boy in woods after car crash ‘because he was heavy’

A man told investigators he left a five-month-old baby boy in the woods after a weekend car crash in Montana because the baby was very heavy, court records said.

Officers found the baby – cold and hungry – under a pile of debris and sticks early on Sunday, several hours after the crash.

Francis Carlton Crowley, 32, is scheduled to appear in court in Missoula on Tuesday on charges of assault on a minor and criminal endangerment.

Deputies were called to Lolo Hot Springs at 8pm on Saturday because Crowley was creating a disturbance and threatening to fire a gun, Missoula County prosecutors said.

Officers learned he and the baby had been in a crash earlier that day.

Crowley was disoriented, likely because of drug use, and unable to help officers find the baby or say how long ago the crash had occurred, charging documents said.