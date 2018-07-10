Government to spend £7 million on in-cell telephones for prisoners

Thousands of prisoners will be able to make phone calls from their cells under a Government drive to improve rehabilitation and stem the flow of illegal mobiles.

Justice Secretary David Gauke will announce plans to invest £7 million on introducing in-cell telephones for more jails in England and Wales.

The technology is already in place at 20 establishments and plans are under way to extend the scheme to another 20 over the next two years.

Currently, most prisoners queue for public phones on the landings, which can be a trigger for violence or fuel demand for illicit mobile phones, the Ministry of Justice said.

Officials emphasised that in-cell phones are subject to strict security measures.

All calls are recorded, users can only call a small number of pre-approved numbers and active monitoring can be introduced if there is any suspicion the service is being abused for crime.

Prisoners will continue to pay to make calls, the MoJ added.

The move forms part of efforts to improve inmates’ ability to maintain ties with relatives after they are jailed, which is seen as a key factor in reducing the chances of returning to crime.

Last year, a report by Lord Farmer found that good family relationships are “indispensable” to the Government’s prison reform plans.

In a speech, Mr Gauke will say: “Decency also extends to how we treat prisoners – fairly and consistently, with time out of their cells, activities, and the opportunity to maintain family relationships.

“As Lord Farmer made clear in his ground-breaking review last year, supportive relationships are critical to achieving rehabilitation.”