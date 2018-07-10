Rangers and Sports Direct in court clash over kit sales

A judge is analysing the latest stage of the dispute at a High Court hearing in London.

The dispute centres on a deal through which a company within the Sports Direct group sells replica kit and other branded products.

Bosses at Rangers are embroiled in a High Court row with Sports Direct and Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.

Mr Justice Phillips has heard that SDI Retail Services management want to stop bosses at the Glasgow club entering into a new deal with a “third party”.

SDI bosses say a contract clause means they should have a chance to match any new offer.

Earlier this month, a judge made a holding order temporarily barring bosses at Rangers from signing a new deal.

Mr Justice Phillips is hearing arguments, from lawyers representing both sides, about whether that order should be extended.