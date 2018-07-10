Sadiq Khan defends Trump baby blimp protest near Parliament

The decision to approve the flying of a giant blimp depicting Donald Trump as an angry, orange baby near Parliament has been defended by London Mayor Sadiq Khan. The 20ft (6m) high inflatable, dubbed “Trump Baby”, has been granted permission to rise above Parliament Square Gardens for two hours on Friday morning. Mr Khan said he supported the decision taken by the Greater London Authority, adding that it was not for him to be a “censor”.

In a frank exchange with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, Mr Khan said: “My views are irrelevant. The issue is ‘Do they have freedom to protest, freedom to assemble and should they be allowed to do so?’ “If it’s peaceful and it’s safe they should, Piers.” Morgan asked the mayor if he would have endorsed a giant black baby blimp of Barack Obama in protest during his presidency, or an image depicting Mr Khan as a pig despite that being offensive to Muslims. Mr Khan said: “If it’s peaceful and if it’s safe. Look, I can’t be the censor. It’s not for me to decide what’s in good taste or bad taste.”

