Sir Bobby Robson ‘would have been thrilled with England’s World Cup run’

Former England manager Sir Bobby Robson would have been “thrilled” by the progress of the current side at the 2018 World Cup, his widow has said. Lady Elsie Robson also claimed that the former manager would be willing Gareth Southgate and his team to win the tournament “with every fibre of

his being”. It is 28 years since Sir Bobby led his England squad to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Italy, where they were knocked out on penalties by West

Germany.

Lady Elsie Robson has hailed the ongoing work of the Foundation Credit: Sir Bobby Robson Foundation/PA

Lady Elsie said: “Bob would be thrilled by the progress of this talented England team. “Representing his country as a player and a manager meant the world to him and I know he would be enjoying every minute of this World Cup.” She added: “Bob was immensely proud to reach the semi-finals at Italia ’90 and bitterly disappointed not to go further. “He would be willing Gareth Southgate and the England team to go all the way in Russia with every fibre of his being.” Last Saturday, Lady Elsie launched the 10th annual Sir Bobby Robson Foundation walk, which saw participants journey 16 miles from Ovington, Prudhoe, to Newburn, Newcastle upon Tyne, and back.

