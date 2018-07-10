Supermarkets to close early if England makes World Cup final

Some supermarkets are to close their doors early amid signs of a quiet Sunday afternoon on the High Street if England make it through to the World Cup final. In the event of a win against Croatia on Wednesday, Aldi and Lidl stores across England will close early at 3pm on Sunday, an hour before kick-off. Lidl UK chief executive Christian Hartnagel said: “As the official supermarket of the England football team, we absolutely believe it’s coming home, which is why we are planning to close stores an hour early, and take part in what we hope will become a day of national celebration.”

Lidl said it had experienced its highest ever footfall during the tournament and was preparing for “another bumper weekend” with more warm weather ahead. The Wimbledon men’s singles final is scheduled for its usual 2pm start on Sunday afternoon. Aldi’s UK chief executive Giles Hurley said: “With the final scheduled to kick off at 4pm on the Sunday afternoon, we want to make sure that, if England make it that far, our team have time to finish work and get home to watch the match, just like everyone else.”

